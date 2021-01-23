We Are One Seven LLC Buys 576 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $325.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $327.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.69 and its 200 day moving average is $297.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

