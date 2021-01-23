We Are One Seven LLC Buys 891 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.74.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $465.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.78. The stock has a market cap of $189.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.