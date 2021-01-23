We Are One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,484,000 after purchasing an additional 179,334 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,921,000 after purchasing an additional 274,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,978,000 after buying an additional 265,526 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $206.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $206.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $197.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

