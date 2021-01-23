We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after buying an additional 75,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,874,000 after purchasing an additional 71,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $80.68 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

