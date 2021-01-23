We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 193,202 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 164,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $347.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.64 and a 200 day moving average of $325.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

