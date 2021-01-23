We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Centene by 1,640.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Centene by 168.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $2,170,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,170,376.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,974 shares of company stock valued at $29,353,867. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.74.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

