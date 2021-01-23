We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $98,918,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 301.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 231,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 173,785 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 119,622 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $8,529,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 127,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79,379 shares during the period.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

