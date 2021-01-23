We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,966,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 322.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 341,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 260,213 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 186.5% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 270,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 175,905 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 85,344.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 106,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 337.9% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 116,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 89,641 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $95.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $96.67.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

