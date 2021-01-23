We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 19,668 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $259.84 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $260.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

