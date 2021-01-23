We Are One Seven LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 878,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,361,000 after purchasing an additional 664,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,708,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,237,000 after acquiring an additional 595,362 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 556,275 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 523,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 422,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 166.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 655,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 409,486 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.46 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41.

