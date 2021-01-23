We Are One Seven LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,125.40.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $993.80 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,011.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,010.17.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

