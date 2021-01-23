We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $316.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $317.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

