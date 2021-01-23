We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 3,974 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.56.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.