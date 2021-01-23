We Are One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 104,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.38 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

