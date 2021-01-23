We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $87.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

