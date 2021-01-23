We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 509.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

