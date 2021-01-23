We Are One Seven LLC Sells 2,031 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

