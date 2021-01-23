We Are One Seven LLC Sells 2,031 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after buying an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $799,589,000 after buying an additional 333,009 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $732,729,000 after buying an additional 774,696 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Shares of ORCL opened at $60.36 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.