We Are One Seven LLC Sells 3,278 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 529.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 59,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 49,970 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26.

