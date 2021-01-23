We Are One Seven LLC Sells 420 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $347.55 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $329.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

