We Are One Seven LLC Sells 645 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $206.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $206.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.81.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.