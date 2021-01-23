We Are One Seven LLC Sells 795 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,011,000 after buying an additional 305,064 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,927,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,881,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,131,000 after buying an additional 76,592 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $158.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.46. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $170.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

