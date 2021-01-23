We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Markel in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter worth about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,125.40.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $993.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,011.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,010.17. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

