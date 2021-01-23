We Are One Seven LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

IJH stock opened at $245.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

