We Are One Seven LLC Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after buying an additional 75,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,874,000 after buying an additional 71,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

PM stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

