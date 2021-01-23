Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.40 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $165.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

