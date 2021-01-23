WebDollar (WEBD) Market Capitalization Tops $613,661.70

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. WebDollar has a market cap of $613,661.70 and $181.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00104913 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000930 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015547 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.68 or 0.00324198 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000207 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00024836 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 142.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 16,139,431,128 coins and its circulating supply is 12,191,482,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar

Buying and Selling WebDollar

