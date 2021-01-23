Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.17. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 192,921 shares.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0558 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $80,700.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

