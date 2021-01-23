Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $7.56 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,560,000. Facebook accounts for 4.4% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 280.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

NASDAQ FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.23. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

