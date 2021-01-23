Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $110.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

