Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,232,000 after purchasing an additional 321,008 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $307,224,000 after purchasing an additional 305,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 938,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $292,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

NYSE:UNH opened at $347.55 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $329.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.