Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.18

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and traded as high as $9.31. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 53,113 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI)
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
