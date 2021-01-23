Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.18

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and traded as high as $9.31. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 53,113 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth $6,983,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

