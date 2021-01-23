Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.42. Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 27,099 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.05 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.10 to C$0.35 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.65. The stock has a market cap of C$38.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$13.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

