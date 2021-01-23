Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.32

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.32 and traded as high as $12.93. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 105,950 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Westwood Holdings Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $103.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Frank purchased 5,584 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $62,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 39.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 165.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

