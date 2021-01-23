WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to post earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.58. WEX posted earnings per share of $2.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $8.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.94.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEX opened at $201.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51.

WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

