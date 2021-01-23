Weybosset Research & Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.0% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.55 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

