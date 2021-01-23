Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.