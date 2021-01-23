Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 317.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 41.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $198.21 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $207.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

