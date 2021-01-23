WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Cap of $146.32 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001827 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 83.6% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $146.32 million and $761,893.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00020673 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00011577 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004334 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

