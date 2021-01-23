Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.29

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $7.09. Wienerberger shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 1,558 shares.

WBRBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

