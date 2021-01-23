Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Invests $32.23 Million in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 398,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,226,000. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owned 0.50% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 493.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,196,000 after buying an additional 1,381,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,942,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 77,248.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,657,000 after acquiring an additional 570,090 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at $17,025,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,131,000.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

