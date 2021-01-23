Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,262 shares during the period. Dropbox makes up about 0.9% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 311.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,303 shares of company stock valued at $895,722. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

DBX opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

