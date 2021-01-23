Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 11,187 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,187 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises approximately 1.2% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pinterest by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,961,000 after buying an additional 810,421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pinterest by 63.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after buying an additional 2,360,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinterest by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,873,000 after buying an additional 739,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $148,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $73.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.19 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $76.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $3,251,024.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,024.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 278,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $16,178,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,567,958 shares of company stock valued at $168,129,684 over the last 90 days.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

