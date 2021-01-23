Windward Capital Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,938 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 2.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $27,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,661 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

