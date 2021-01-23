Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $27.62 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.72.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,762.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,624.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

