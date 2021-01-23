Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 8,768 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 79,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $133.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $407.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.