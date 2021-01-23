Wings (WINGS) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Wings has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $11,228.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00079189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.74 or 0.00634884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00045965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.15 or 0.04316282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017847 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (WINGS) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

