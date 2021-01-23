Wirex Token (WXT) Price Hits $0.0076

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Wirex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wirex Token has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Wirex Token has a total market cap of $25.91 million and approximately $506,368.00 worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00055011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00126324 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00078157 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00282197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00072049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00039949 BTC.

Wirex Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,400,500,000 tokens. Wirex Token’s official website is wirexapp.com . Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

