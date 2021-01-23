WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.10.

WNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday.

Get WNS alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. Analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.