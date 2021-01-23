WOM Protocol Market Cap Hits $16.63 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $16.63 million and $781,119.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000517 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00077094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00704933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.78 or 0.04403187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018240 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

